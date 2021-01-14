Grayscale’s Crypto Products Raised Over $3B Last Quarter, the Most Ever

Grayscale Investments raised $3.3 billion across its cryptocurrency investment vehicles in last year’s fourth quarter, a record for the digital asset manager and further evidence of this rally’s institutional base.

Disclosed in Grayscale’s latest investment report, the raise more than triples the company’s previous best-ever mark set only one quarter prior, when investors piled on just over $1 billion. Grayscale is owned by CoinDesk’s parent firm Digital Currency Group.

The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, long the company’s most popular product, once again led the pack in Q4 with an average of $217 million raised every week. That massive inflow once again outpaced the rate of new bitcoin being mined.

Grayscale said it now has $20 billion under management; it entered 2020 with just $2 billion.

