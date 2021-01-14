Cryptocurrencies

Grayscale’s Crypto Products Raised Over $3B Last Quarter, the Most Ever

Contributor
Danny Nelson CoinDesk
Published
Grayscale CEO Michael Sonnenshein

Grayscale Investments raised $3.3 billion across its cryptocurrency investment vehicles in last year’s fourth quarter, a record for the digital asset manager and further evidence of this rally’s institutional base.

  • Disclosed in Grayscale’s latest investment report, the raise more than triples the company’s previous best-ever mark set only one quarter prior, when investors piled on just over $1 billion. Grayscale is owned by CoinDesk’s parent firm Digital Currency Group.
  • The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, long the company’s most popular product, once again led the pack in Q4 with an average of $217 million raised every week. That massive inflow once again outpaced the rate of new bitcoin being mined.
  • Grayscale said it now has $20 billion under management; it entered 2020 with just $2 billion.

Read more: Crypto Investment Firm Grayscale Names New CEO, Plans to Double Staff in 2021

