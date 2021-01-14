Grayscale’s Crypto Products Raised Over $3B Last Quarter, the Most Ever
Grayscale Investments raised $3.3 billion across its cryptocurrency investment vehicles in last year’s fourth quarter, a record for the digital asset manager and further evidence of this rally’s institutional base.
- Disclosed in Grayscale’s latest investment report, the raise more than triples the company’s previous best-ever mark set only one quarter prior, when investors piled on just over $1 billion. Grayscale is owned by CoinDesk’s parent firm Digital Currency Group.
- The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, long the company’s most popular product, once again led the pack in Q4 with an average of $217 million raised every week. That massive inflow once again outpaced the rate of new bitcoin being mined.
- Grayscale said it now has $20 billion under management; it entered 2020 with just $2 billion.
