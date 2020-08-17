Grayscale’s Bitcoin Cash and Litecoin Trusts Begin Trading Publicly
Grayscale Investmentsâ Bitcoin Cash Trust (BCHG) and Litecoin Trust (LTCN) crypto products are set to begin trading publicly on over-the-counter markets after receiving DTC eligibility Monday.
- The twin funds provide institutional (and now retail) investors exposure to their namesake cryptocurrencies: bitcoin cash ($5.8 billion market cap) and litecoin ($4.3 billion market cap).
- Grayscale has fashioned its growing family of crypto trusts as a gateway for investors who lack the technical know-how or risk tolerance to hold coins themselves. (Grayscale is a subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, CoinDeskâs parent firm.)
- Prior to the announcement, Grayscale reported accredited investors already held 6,028,000 BCHG shares and 2,500,800 LTCN shares through private placement deals.
- Those shares can now trade publicly as long as their institutional buyersâ one-year hold period has been met.
- âShares in our 10 private placements are only available to institutional and accredited investors so itâs great to continue to work with regulators so more investors can access the asset class,â Grayscale Managing Director Michael Sonnenshein told CoinDesk.
