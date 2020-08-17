Cryptocurrencies

Grayscale’s Bitcoin Cash and Litecoin Trusts Begin Trading Publicly

Contributor
Danny Nelson CoinDesk
Published
Grayscale Managing Director Michael Sonnenshein. (Credit: CoinDesk archives)

Grayscale Investmentsâ Bitcoin Cash Trust (BCHG) and Litecoin Trust (LTCN) crypto products are set to begin trading publicly on over-the-counter markets after receiving DTC eligibility Monday.

  • The twin funds provide institutional (and now retail) investors exposure to their namesake cryptocurrencies: bitcoin cash ($5.8 billion market cap) and litecoin ($4.3 billion market cap).
  • Grayscale has fashioned its growing family of crypto trusts as a gateway for investors who lack the technical know-how or risk tolerance to hold coins themselves. (Grayscale is a subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, CoinDeskâs parent firm.)
  • Prior to the announcement, Grayscale reported accredited investors already held 6,028,000 BCHG shares and 2,500,800 LTCN shares through private placement deals.
  • Those shares can now trade publicly as long as their institutional buyersâ one-year hold period has been met.
  • âShares in our 10 private placements are only available to institutional and accredited investors so itâs great to continue to work with regulators so more investors can access the asset class,â Grayscale Managing Director Michael Sonnenshein told CoinDesk.

Related Stories

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    CoinDesk

    CoinDesk is the leading digital media, events and information services company for the crypto asset and blockchain technology community. Its mandate is to inform, educate and connect the global community as the authoritative daily news provider dedicated to chronicling the space. Founded in May 2013, CoinDesk reaches millions interested in blockchain technology thru its website, social media, newsletters, podcasts and video. CoinDesk created the original reference rate known as the Bitcoin Price Index which is widely sourced in the media including The Wall Street Journal, Financial Times, CNBC and many others on a daily basis.

    Learn More

    Explore Cryptocurrencies

    Explore

    Most Popular