News & Insights

Markets

Grayscale Wins Its Lawsuit Against The SEC Over Converting Its Fund To A Spot Bitcoin ETF

August 29, 2023 — 11:11 am EDT

Written by Nik Hoffman for Bitcoin Magazine ->

Today, it was announced that the DC Circuit court of appeals is vacating SEC's denial of Grayscale's $GBTC conversion into a spot Bitcoin ETF. 

"We agree," said Circuit Judge RAO. "The denial of Grayscale's proposal was arbitrary and capricious because the Commission failed to explain its different treatment of similar products. We therefore grant Grayscale's petition and vacate the order."

It is important to note that this does not mean GBTC is automatically being converted to a spot Bitcoin ETF, although this victory does bring us one step closer to that reality. The order is being vacated and sent back to the SEC. The SEC now has 45 days to appeal and file for an en banc hearing, which means the case will be heard by all 17 judges on the court instead of just the three that were involved in today's decision, according to Bloomberg ETF analyst James Seyffart. 

"The Commission neither disputed Grayscale's evidence that the spot and future markets for bitcoin are 99.9% correlated, nor suggested that market inefficiencies or other factors would undermine the correlation...The Commission’s unexplained discounting of the obvious financial and mathematical relationship between the spot and futures markets falls short of the standard for reasoned decision making," Circuit Judge RAO. continued.

The price of GBTC pumped over 19% on the news and Bitcoin rose above 5%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
Bitcoin Magazine
Bitcoin Magazine is the world’s first and foundational digital currency publication, covering the innovative ideas, breaking news and global impact at the cutting-edge intersection of finance, technology and Bitcoin. Published by BTC Media, the online publication serves a daily international readership from its headquarters in Nashville, Tennessee. For more information and all the breaking news and in-depth reports on Bitcoin and blockchain technology, visit BitcoinMagazine.com.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.