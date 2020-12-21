Cryptocurrencies

Grayscale Temporarily Stops Accepting New Clients in Six Crypto Trusts

Contributor
Danny Nelson CoinDesk
Published

Grayscale Investments LLC has temporarily stopped accepting new investors in six funds, including its Ethereum Trust and Bitcoin Trust funds, both gateways for institutional crypto bets.

  • The crypto asset manager’s website said Monday that its Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, Ethereum Classic, Litecoin and Digital Large Cap Fund Trusts are “currently unavailable” for new investors.
  • Grayscale periodically closes off its crypto trusts to so-called “private placement” rounds. Such action happened repeatedly to GBTC in Q4 2019 – so the Monday halting is not unusual.
  • Even with the temporary closing to new investors, Grayscale will still be able to obtain added capital from existing investors until it reopens again to new investors. On Monday JPMorgan analysts wrote that a dramatic slowdown in GBTC inflows could jack up the odds of a bitcoin price correction.
  • New York-based Grayscale is owned by Digital Currency Group, the parent company of CoinDesk.

CORRECTED 12/21/20 19:31: Rewrites headline to emphasize the closing is temporary. Corrects to note the trusts can still obtain capital from existing investors.

Related Stories

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Cryptocurrencies Videos

    #TradeTalks: #Crypto, and How It Allows for a Diverse Inflow of Consumers, Capital and Talent

    TD Ameritrade Head of Digital Assets Sunayna Tuteja joins Jill Malandrino on Nasdaq #TradeTalks to discuss increasing collaboration between capital markets and #crypto, and how it allows for a diverse inflow of consumers, capital and talent.

    3 days ago

    CoinDesk

    CoinDesk is the leading digital media, events and information services company for the crypto asset and blockchain technology community. Its mandate is to inform, educate and connect the global community as the authoritative daily news provider dedicated to chronicling the space. Founded in May 2013, CoinDesk reaches millions interested in blockchain technology thru its website, social media, newsletters, podcasts and video. CoinDesk created the original reference rate known as the Bitcoin Price Index which is widely sourced in the media including The Wall Street Journal, Financial Times, CNBC and many others on a daily basis.

    Learn More

    Explore Cryptocurrencies

    Explore

    Most Popular