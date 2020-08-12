Grayscale Tells SEC Its Bitcoin Trust Rose $1.6B Over Six Months

The total value of Grayscaleâs flagship Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) increased over $1.6 billion in the first six months of 2020.

The New York-based crypto investment firm said the dollar value of total assets in GBTC went from $1.87 billion at the end of 2019 to $3.5 billion by the end of Q2 2020 â an increase of 90%.

The disclosure came in a quarterly report filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) last Friday. GBTC was successfully registered with the regulator in January.

Grayscale is part of Digital Currency Group, CoinDeskâs parent company.

Per the filing, the bitcoin held in GBTC increased by 125,531 to nearly 387,000, a $1.15 billion increase in value based on bitcoinâs spot price on June 30.

The remaining increase came from the fact the bitcoin price moved from $7,200 on Dec. 31 to nearly $9,200 by the end of Q2.

Grayscale previously said Q2 2020 was its best quarters on record, having raised a total of $906 million from investors and bringing the total raised amount in H1 to $1.4 billion across its product range.

Inflows into GBTC came to $751 million in Q2.

GBTCâs assets under management were worth $4.7 billion, according to Grayscaleâs website at press time.

