Grayscale Raises $700M+ in a Day, Its Largest Daily Asset Raise Ever

Michael Sonnenshein, CEO of digital asset manager Grayscale Investments, tweeted the firm raised more than $700 million on Jan. 15 seeing increased momentum from Q4.

In Q4 2020, the company raised $3.3 billion across its cryptocurrency investment vehicles, a record for the digital asset manager and further evidence of this rally’s institutional base.

The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, which is the company’s most popular product, led the pack in Q4 with an average of $217 million raised every week.

The latest data from Grayscale shows on Jan. 15 the firm has a record $27.1 billion under management; it entered 2020 with just $2 billion.

Eric Balchunas, senior ETF analyst at Bloomberg, compared Grayscale as the “ARK” of crypto via Twitter explaining that there are a number of similarities with both defying trends and seeing increased interest.

“The similarities are pretty amazing. I think both hung in relative oblivion for 3-4 yrs, had like $2b 12mo ago ago and then boom, 10x increase. Both defy trends: ARK w stock picking and grayscale w very high fees and 20%+ premiums,” said Balchunas.

ARK Investment Management, an asset-management firm led by Cathie Wood has a flagship ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) which over the course of a year has returned more than 171%, seeing its assets under management by more than tenfold, to $21.8 billion.

New York-based, SEC-regulated Grayscale is owned by Digital Currency Group, the parent company of CoinDesk.

