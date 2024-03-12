News & Insights

Grayscale plans to spin off spot bitcoin ETF

March 12, 2024 — 09:07 am EDT

March 12 (Reuters) - Digital asset manager Grayscale Investments on Tuesday filed for a spin-off of its spotbitcoin exchangetraded fund (ETF), the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) GBTC.P.

The spin-off is part of a bid to offer investors lower-fee exposure to bitcoin, according to a person familiar with the matter.

GBTC - which in January received approval to convert from a trust to an ETF - currently has higher fees than its peers, one of the key factors in drawing investors to rival ETFs, Reuters has reported.

Grayscale filed to list shares of a new investment product, the Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust, which will receive a certain amount of bitcoin held by GBTC. In exchange, current GBTC shareholders will get stock in the Mini Trust, the company said.

Since January, GBTC has seen capital outflows of $11.05 billion, according to data from crypto research firm BitMEX Research, even as bitcoin climbed to an all-time high and competitors recorded inflows over the same period.

Grayscale is yet to determine the fees the Mini Trust will charge, according to the filing. Following the spin-off, both GBTC and the Mini Trust will operate independently, it said.

The company's landmark victory in a legal fight with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) led to the approval of spot bitcoin ETFs - investment vehicles that allow shareholders to gain exposure to bitcoin BTC= without directly holding it - in January.

Since the approval, competitors BlackRock's iShares Bitcoin ETF IBIT.O and Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund FBTC.P have recorded inflows of $10.59 billion and $6.37 billion, respectively.

The ETF euphoria and hopes that the Federal Reserve will soon cut interest rates have propelled bitcoin, the world's biggest cryptocurrency, above $72,000.

(Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru and Hannah Lang in Washington; Editing by Vijay Kishore and Jan Harvey)

