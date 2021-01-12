Grayscale Once More Accepting New Clients for Most Crypto Trusts

Digital asset manager Grayscale Investments has re-opened a number of its cryptocurrency products to new investors after they were closed last month.

Trusts for bitcoin, bitcoin cash, ethereum classic, litecoin and the Digital Large Cap Fund are now again accepting clients, according to its website but the Grayscale Ethereum Trust is not.

On Dec. 21, the cryptocurrency asset manager’s website said the six products were “unavailable” to new investors.

While no explanation was given, the move was not unusual: Grayscale periodically closes off its crypto trusts to investors.

At press time, the XRP Trust is also closed.

On Jan. 5, Grayscale announced the removal of XRP from its Digital Large Cap Fund after the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filed a lawsuit against Ripple, alleging it had conducted an unregistered sale of securities with the XRP token.

Data tweeted by Grayscale on Monday showed assets under management were at $24.5 billion, with the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust making up the lion’s share with $20.6 billion.

New York-based Grayscale is owned by Digital Currency Group, the parent company of CoinDesk.

Read more: Grayscale Temporarily Stops Accepting New Clients in Six Crypto Trusts

Related Stories

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.