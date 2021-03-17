Grayscale Offers New Trusts to Invest in 5 More Cryptos Including Filecoin, Chainlink

Grayscale Investments, the world’s largest digital asset manager, announced it’s offering trusts to allow invest in five more cryptocurrencies on Wednesday.

Three of the trusts will invest in tokens from oracle provider Chainlink, decentralized data storage provider Filecoin and decentralized video streaming network Livepeer.

Another will allow investment in the Basic Attention Token aimed at the world of advertising, while the fifth will invest in MANA from Decentraland, a virtual-reality world.



The firm had filed for the trusts in Delaware in late January, as CoinDesk reported at the time.

We may soon see trusts for Aave, Cosmos, Polkadot, monero and Cardano if other filings are followed through.

“At any one time, we’re probably maintaining a list of what could be 30 products, could be 40 products that we’re interested in bringing to market,” Grayscale CEO Michael Sonnenshein told Bloomberg.

The new trusts are the firm’s first additions since 2019, and come after Grayscale assessed both potential demand and did due diligence on the underlying protocols, per the report.

While the five cryptocurrencies now supported for investment are not mainstream yet, Sonnenshein said many of Grayscale’s trusts “have historically been a little bit before their time.”

New York-based Grayscale is owned by Digital Currency Group, the parent company of CoinDesk.

