Grayscale Now Has $13B in Crypto Assets Under Management

Digital asset manager Grayscale Investments has passed another milestone, reaching $13 billion in assets under management on Dec. 14 for the first time.

Data tweeted by the firm showed that the largest holdings remain in bitcoin, with the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust having $10.82 billion in the top crypto asset. The firm’s Ethereum Trust now has $1.72 billion in AUM.

Grayscale also has trusts for litecoin ($74.8 million), bitcoin cash ($58.6 million), ethereum classic ($74.3) and others with less significant holdings including XRP, Stellar lumens and zcash.

The Ethereum Trust recently added another 131,455 ether which was valued at $74 million on Dec. 10, according to an SEC filing.

Michael Sonnenshein, managing director at Grayscale Investments, told Bloomberg in a recent interview, “Over the course of 2020 we are seeing a new group of investors who are Ethereum first and in some cases Ethereum only. There’s a growing conviction around Ethereum as an asset class.”

New York-based Grayscale is owned by Digital Currency Group, which is also the parent company of CoinDesk.

