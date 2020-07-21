Grayscale Moves to List Bitcoin Cash and Litecoin Trusts for OTC Traders
Grayscale Investments has announced that its digital asset funds Bitcoin Cash Trust and Litecoin Trust have cleared a regulatory hurdle in their march to begin being quoted on over-the-counter markets.
- The U.S. Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) on Monday verified that the trustsâ broker-dealer OTC Link LLC had completed its required diligence check. Itâs one step in the security quoting process, but more lie ahead.
- Grayscaleâs twin trusts still need to be deemed âeligible securitiesâ by the Depository Trust Company (DTC) before they can begin trading. In a press release, Grayscale did not indicate when that ruling may come. (Grayscale is a subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, CoinDeskâs parent firm.)
- Bitcoin Cash Trust and Litecoin Trust will carry the tickers BCHG and LTCN once they commence OTC trading, the digital asset management firm said.
- Grayscale has taken to developing and offering crypto trusts as a way for retail investors to gain exposure to cryptocurrencies. It has already rolled out similar investment vehicles for bitcoin, ethereum and ethereum classic.
Nikhilesh De contributed reporting
