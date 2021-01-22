Grayscale May Have Laid Groundwork for 5 More Potential Crypto Trusts

The world’s largest digital asset manager, Grayscale Investments, looks to be preparing for possible launches of new single-asset trusts for a number of cryptocurrencies.

Trusts for five digital assets were filed with Delaware’s corporations registry on Dec. 18, 2020: Chainlink, Basic Attention Token, Decentraland, Livepeer and Tezos.

The filings were not made by Grayscale itself, but by Delaware Trust Company, which is listed as the firm’s “statutory trustee” for the U.S. state in Grayscale documentation.

“Grayscale is always looking for opportunities to offer products that meet investor demands. Occasionally, we will make reservation filings, though a filing does not mean we will bring a product to market. Grayscale has and will continue to announce when new products are made available to investors,” the company told CoinDesk via email.

As such, the filings could offer a hint of which crypto trusts are likely to be launched down the road.

A registration for the Filecoin Trust was also made on Oct. 15, 2020.

New York-based Grayscale is owned by Digital Currency Group, the parent company of CoinDesk.

