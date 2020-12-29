Grayscale Has $19B in Crypto Assets Under Management, Up From $16.4B Last Week

Digital asset manager Grayscale Investments has passed another milestone, reaching $19 billion in assets under management (AUM) on Dec. 28, up from the $16.4 billion announced last week.

The latest data tweeted by Grayscale Investments showed its largest holdings by far are in bitcoin, with the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust having $16.3 billion in the top crypto asset. The firm’s Ethereum Trust now has $2.1 billion in ether AUM.

Grayscale also has trusts for litecoin ($151.3 million), bitcoin cash ($85.5 million), ethereum classic ($72.9 million), and others with less significant holdings including XRP, XLM and zcash.

New York-based Grayscale is owned by Digital Currency Group, the parent company of CoinDesk.

