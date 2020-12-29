Grayscale Has $19B in Crypto Assets Under Management, Up From $16.4B Last Week
Digital asset manager Grayscale Investments has passed another milestone, reaching $19 billion in assets under management (AUM) on Dec. 28, up from the $16.4 billion announced last week.
- The latest data tweeted by Grayscale Investments showed its largest holdings by far are in bitcoin, with the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust having $16.3 billion in the top crypto asset. The firm’s Ethereum Trust now has $2.1 billion in ether AUM.
- Grayscale also has trusts for litecoin ($151.3 million), bitcoin cash ($85.5 million), ethereum classic ($72.9 million), and others with less significant holdings including XRP, XLM and zcash.
- New York-based Grayscale is owned by Digital Currency Group, the parent company of CoinDesk.
Read more: Grayscale Sees a New Group of Ethereum-First Investors
Related Stories
- Grayscale Has $16.4B in Crypto Assets Under Management, Up From $13B a Week Ago
- Grayscale Temporarily Stops Accepting New Clients in Six Crypto Trusts
- Family Offices May Now See Bitcoin as Alternative to Gold: JPMorgan Report
- More Than Half of US Investors Interested in Bitcoin, Grayscale Survey Finds
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.