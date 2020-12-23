Cryptocurrencies

Grayscale Has $16.4B in Crypto Assets Under Management, Up From $13B a Week Ago

Kevin Reynolds CoinDesk
Grayscale's Michael Sonnenshein speaks at Invest: NYC 2019.

Digital asset manager Grayscale Investments reached $16.4 billion in assets under management (AUM), up from the $13 billion the firm announced last week.

  • Data tweeted by the firm showed its largest holdings remain in bitcoin, with the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust having $14.1 billion in the top crypto asset. The firm’s Ethereum Trust now has $1.81 billion in AUM.
  • Grayscale also has trusts for litecoin ($125.0 million), bitcoin cash ($70.7 million), ethereum classic ($67.7 million) and others with less significant holdings including XRP, XLM and zcash.
  • New York-based Grayscale is owned by Digital Currency Group, the parent company of CoinDesk.

