Grayscale Gifts $1 Million To Coin Center, Will Match Up To $1 Million More In February

Today, crypto research and advocacy group Coin Center received a $1 million donation from Grayscale Investments, as well as a commitment to match any donations made in February up to an additional $1 million.

This donation is the second of its kind, which was first pioneered by Kraken back in 2018 with a similar donation and matching campaign.

“The Coin Center team has been amazed by the outpouring of support that the cryptocurrency community has shown us over the years, and especially the last few months,” reads an announcement on the group’s website. “Thank you to everyone who has supported us over the years, and a thank you to Grayscale for making this matching campaign a tradition.”

Donations to Coin Center go toward its operations budget and reserve. For years, the group has advocated for sensible cryptocurrency and blockchain technology regulations, regularly addressing U.S. legislators on Capitol Hill.

Grayscale, a subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, is one of the world’s largest crypto asset managers. It operates the Grayscale Bitcoin Investment Trust, which bought a record 16,244 bitcoin in one day this month.

Coin Center hosts a landing page which directs users to make general donations.

