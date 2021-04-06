Grayscale Files to Register Trust for Microsoft-Partnered Nahmii Project Token
Grayscale Investments, the world’s largest digital asset manager, filed April 1 to register a new trust for Microsoft-partnered Ethereum scaling project Nahmii.
- The registration was made by the Delaware Trust Company, Grayscale’s statutory trustee for the state.
- Filed with the Delaware corporate registry April 1, the registration indicates Grayscale is considering a trust based on the Nahmii project’s token as a future offering.
- Nahmii is an Ethereum-based second layer blockchain scaling platform that partnered with Microsoft in 2019 thereby offering its solutions on Microsoft’s cloud computing platform Azure.
- According to CoinGecko, the price of Nahmii’s native token NII has almost doubled in the last 24 hours to $0.01 with a 24-hour trading volume of $15.3 million.
- Grayscale is owned by Digital Currency Group, the parent company of CoinDesk.
