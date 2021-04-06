Grayscale Files to Register Trust for Microsoft-Partnered Nahmii Project Token

Grayscale Investments, the world’s largest digital asset manager, filed April 1 to register a new trust for Microsoft-partnered Ethereum scaling project Nahmii.

The registration was made by the Delaware Trust Company, Grayscale’s statutory trustee for the state.

Filed with the Delaware corporate registry April 1, the registration indicates Grayscale is considering a trust based on the Nahmii project’s token as a future offering.

Nahmii is an Ethereum-based second layer blockchain scaling platform that partnered with Microsoft in 2019 thereby offering its solutions on Microsoft’s cloud computing platform Azure.

According to CoinGecko, the price of Nahmii’s native token NII has almost doubled in the last 24 hours to $0.01 with a 24-hour trading volume of $15.3 million.

Grayscale is owned by Digital Currency Group, the parent company of CoinDesk.

See also: Grayscale Says It’s ‘100% Committed to Converting GBTC Into an ETF’

Related Stories

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.