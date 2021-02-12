Grayscale Files to Register Trust for DeFi Platform Yearn Finance
Grayscale Investments, the world’s largest digital asset manager, has filed to register a new cryptocurrency trust for decentralized finance platform Yearn Finance (YFI).
- Filed on Feb. 10, the Delaware corporate registry shows Grayscale is considering YFI as a future offering. A filing does not mean a trust will be forthcoming, just that one is being considered.
- As with other trusts filed previously, the registration was made by Delaware Trust Company, which is Grayscale’s statutory trustee for the U.S. state.
- YFI acts as an entry point for users to access a host of DeFi products running on the Ethereum blockchain.
- On Jan. 27, Grayscale filed to register five new trusts for cryptocurrency assets, connected to the DeFi space, this included aave, cardano.
- New York-based Grayscale is owned by Digital Currency Group, the parent company of CoinDesk.
Read more: Digital Asset Manager Grayscale Eyes DeFi Space With New Trust Filings
