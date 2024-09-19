Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Thursday, shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (Symbol: GBTC) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $50.40, changing hands as high as $50.62 per share. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust shares are currently trading up about 5.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of GBTC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, GBTC's low point in its 52 week range is $16.0873 per share, with $58.5081 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $50.15.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.