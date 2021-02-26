Cryptocurrencies

Grayscale Bitcoin Premium Flips Negative as BTC Stays Below $50,000

Contributor
Zack Voell CoinDesk
Published
Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) Premium since 2018.

The largest public bitcoin trust is facing an unusual situation: Its share price is dropping faster than the underlying cryptocurrency.

  • Historically, the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) trades at a premium to bitcoin (BTC) itself. But that premium turned into a discount this week, with GBTC closing at a price nearly 4% lower than the market value of the underlying asset on Thursday.
  • In mid-December, GBTC shares traded at more than a 35% premium, according to data from YCharts, a reminder that price action for GBTC doesn’t perfectly match bitcoin’s own price action by any means.
  • NOTE: Grayscale is owned by Digital Currency Group, CoinDesk’s parent company.
  • Grayscale’s bitcoin trust isn’t the only one trading at a discount, however. 3iQ’s Canadian Bitcoin Fund (QBTC), although a smaller fund than Grayscale, was also trading at a roughly 4% discount to its underlying asset, according to market data from CryptoQuant.
  • GBTC and QBTC are trading at discounts as bitcoin itself is selling off, dropping to below $45,000 Friday afternoon before slightly recovering to above $48,000.
  • At last check, BTC was trading at $46,877, based on CoinDesk’s Bitcoin Price Index, with a year-to-date gain just below 60%.
  • Analysts have speculated the shrinking premium might be due to reduced demand for bitcoin, or due to increasing competition among providers of bitcoin-focused exchange-traded products.

Read More: Digital Assets Under Management in ETPs Rose 50% to $43.9B in February

Related Stories

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    CoinDesk

    CoinDesk is the leading digital media, events and information services company for the crypto asset and blockchain technology community. Its mandate is to inform, educate and connect the global community as the authoritative daily news provider dedicated to chronicling the space. Founded in May 2013, CoinDesk reaches millions interested in blockchain technology thru its website, social media, newsletters, podcasts and video. CoinDesk created the original reference rate known as the Bitcoin Price Index which is widely sourced in the media including The Wall Street Journal, Financial Times, CNBC and many others on a daily basis.

    Learn More

    Explore Cryptocurrencies

    Explore

    Most Popular