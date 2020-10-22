Grayscale Added $300M in Digital Assets to Its Portfolio During the Last Day
Digital asset manager Grayscale Investments has acquired an additional $300 million in cryptocurrencies over the last 24 hours.
- Grayscale CEO Barry Silbert made the announcement via tweet late Thursday evening, shortly after his company posted an update to its digital asset portfolio.
- “Added a cool $300 million in assets under management in one day,” Silbert said. The additional sum brings the total held under management to $7.3 billion.
- The move comes at a time when the hype surrounding PayPal's foray into the crypto markets has drawn additional attention from big-name investors including Paul Tudor Jones II.
- Last week the digital asset manager announced its best quarterly results to date, having brought in just over $1 billion in investment across all of its cryptocurrency products.
- Grayscale is owned by CoinDesk’s parent firm, Digital Currency Group, of which Silbert is a founder.
