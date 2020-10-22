Cryptocurrencies

Grayscale Added $300M in Digital Assets to Its Portfolio During the Last Day

Sebastian Sinclair CoinDesk
(Credit: SOUTHERNTraveler/Shutterstock)

Digital asset manager Grayscale Investments has acquired an additional $300 million in cryptocurrencies over the last 24 hours.

  • Grayscale CEO Barry Silbert made the announcement via tweet late Thursday evening, shortly after his company posted an update to its digital asset portfolio.
  • “Added a cool $300 million in assets under management in one day,” Silbert said. The additional sum brings the total held under management to $7.3 billion.
  • The move comes at a time when the hype surrounding PayPal's foray into the crypto markets has drawn additional attention from big-name investors including Paul Tudor Jones II.
  • Last week the digital asset manager announced its best quarterly results to date, having brought in just over $1 billion in investment across all of its cryptocurrency products.
  • Grayscale is owned by CoinDesk’s parent firm, Digital Currency Group, of which Silbert is a founder.

