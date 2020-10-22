Grayscale Added $300M in Digital Assets to Its Portfolio During the Last Day

Digital asset manager Grayscale Investments has acquired an additional $300 million in cryptocurrencies over the last 24 hours.

Grayscale CEO Barry Silbert made the announcement via tweet late Thursday evening, shortly after his company posted an update to its digital asset portfolio.

“Added a cool $300 million in assets under management in one day,” Silbert said. The additional sum brings the total held under management to $7.3 billion.

The move comes at a time when the hype surrounding PayPal's foray into the crypto markets has drawn additional attention from big-name investors including Paul Tudor Jones II.

Last week the digital asset manager announced its best quarterly results to date, having brought in just over $1 billion in investment across all of its cryptocurrency products.

Grayscale is owned by CoinDesk’s parent firm, Digital Currency Group, of which Silbert is a founder.

