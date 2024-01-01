Gray Television To Bring Ten New Orleans Pelicans Games To Local Broadcast Television Stations

(RTTNews) - Gray Television Inc. (GTN) and the New Orleans Pelicans said that they have reached a new sports rights deal that will make ten of the Pelicans games during the 2023-24 NBA season available to fans on leading local television stations serving audiences throughout Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama.

The first game scheduled is Friday January 12, 2024 as the Pelicans take on the Denver Nuggets at 8pm.

The new distribution agreement with Gray will make Pelicans games available to more than three million households across three states. It will bring live games in the New Orleans market available on WVUE-TV FOX 8 and Bounce through its free over the air broadcasts along with its carriage on all major cable and satellite pay TV systems including COX, Spectrum, Comcast, DirecTV and Dish Network.

In addition, Gray will simulcast these games on Louisiana television stations in Baton Rouge, Shreveport, Lake Charles, Monroe, and Alexandria. The games will also be simulcast on Mississippi stations in Biloxi, Jackson, Hattiesburg and Meridian and in Mobile, Alabama.

Gray Television noted that it will seek distribution arrangements for these Pelican games by television stations located in additional markets in Louisiana and Mississippi that are owned by other broadcasters.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.