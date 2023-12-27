News & Insights

Markets
GTN

Gray Television Reaches Agreement To Renew All Gray NBC Affiliations Nationwide

December 27, 2023 — 09:19 pm EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Gray Television Inc. (GTN) said that it has reached an agreement in principle with the NBC Network that extends and renews all of Gray's NBC network affiliations, which otherwise would have expired at year-end 2023. Gray owns and operates NBC affiliated television stations serving 56 markets.

Gray Television Inc. is a multimedia company headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Its television stations serve 113 television markets that collectively reach approximately 36 percent of US television households. This portfolio includes 80 markets with the top-rated television station and 102 markets with the first and/or second highest rated television station. It also owns video program companies Raycom Sports, Tupelo Media Group, and PowerNation Studios, as well as the studio production facilities Assembly Atlanta and Third Rail Studios. Gray owns a majority interest in Swirl Films.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

GTN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.