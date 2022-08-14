Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) Has Announced A Dividend Of $0.08

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) has announced that it will pay a dividend of $0.08 per share on the 30th of September. Including this payment, the dividend yield on the stock will be 1.6%, which is a modest boost for shareholders' returns.

Gray Television's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

Even a low dividend yield can be attractive if it is sustained for years on end. However, prior to this announcement, Gray Television's dividend was comfortably covered by both cash flow and earnings. This means that most of what the business earns is being used to help it grow.

Analysts expect a massive rise in earnings per share in the next year. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio will be 6.2%, which makes us pretty comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

NYSE:GTN Historic Dividend August 14th 2022

Gray Television Doesn't Have A Long Payment History

It's not possible for us to make a backward looking judgement just based on a short payment history. This doesn't mean that the company can't pay a good dividend, but just that we want to wait until it can prove itself.

Gray Television May Find It Hard To Grow The Dividend

The company's investors will be pleased to have been receiving dividend income for some time. However, initial appearances might be deceiving. In the last five years, Gray Television's earnings per share has shrunk at approximately 4.0% per annum. Declining earnings will inevitably lead to the company paying a lower dividend in line with lower profits. Earnings are predicted to grow over the next year, but we would remain cautious until a track record of earnings growth is established.

Our Thoughts On Gray Television's Dividend

Overall, it's nice to see a consistent dividend payment, but we think that longer term, the current level of payment might be unsustainable. The company is generating plenty of cash, which could maintain the dividend for a while, but the track record hasn't been great. This company is not in the top tier of income providing stocks.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. Case in point: We've spotted 5 warning signs for Gray Television (of which 1 is a bit concerning!) you should know about. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

