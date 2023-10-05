Gray Television, Inc. - (GTN.A) Price Target Increased by 6.87% to 15.80

The average one-year price target for Gray Television, Inc. - (NYSE:GTN.A) has been revised to 15.80 / share. This is an increase of 6.87% from the prior estimate of 14.79 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 5.91 to a high of 24.56 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 122.58% from the latest reported closing price of 7.10 / share.

Gray Television, Inc. - Declares $0.08 Dividend

On August 4, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.08 per share ($0.32 annualized). Shareholders of record as of September 15, 2023 received the payment on September 29, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.08 per share.

At the current share price of $7.10 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.51%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.28%, the lowest has been 1.42%, and the highest has been 5.24%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.87 (n=194).

The current dividend yield is 2.56 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.14. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 439 funds or institutions reporting positions in Gray Television, Inc. -. This is a decrease of 4 owner(s) or 0.90% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GTN.A is 0.09%, a decrease of 5.44%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 16.46% to 66,392K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Retirement Systems of Alabama holds 4,127K shares representing 4.45% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Baupost Group holds 3,760K shares representing 4.06% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 3,018K shares representing 3.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,063K shares, representing a decrease of 1.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GTN.A by 3.61% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,623K shares representing 2.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,530K shares, representing an increase of 3.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GTN.A by 13.57% over the last quarter.

Channing Capital Management holds 2,288K shares representing 2.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,706K shares, representing a decrease of 105.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GTN.A by 58.05% over the last quarter.

Gray Television, Inc. is an American publicly traded television broadcasting company based in Atlanta, Georgia. Founded in 1946 by James Harrison Gray as Gray Communications Systems, the company owns or operates 180 stations across the United States in 113 markets.

