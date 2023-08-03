Gray Television, Inc. - (GTN.A) Price Target Decreased by 5.79% to 14.17

The average one-year price target for Gray Television, Inc. - (NYSE:GTN.A) has been revised to 14.17 / share. This is an decrease of 5.79% from the prior estimate of 15.04 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 5.24 to a high of 21.81 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 44.06% from the latest reported closing price of 9.84 / share.

Gray Television, Inc. - Declares $0.08 Dividend

On May 5, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.08 per share ($0.32 annualized). Shareholders of record as of June 15, 2023 received the payment on June 30, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.08 per share.

At the current share price of $9.84 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.25%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.19%, the lowest has been 1.42%, and the highest has been 4.81%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.75 (n=191).

The current dividend yield is 1.43 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.10. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 455 funds or institutions reporting positions in Gray Television, Inc. -. This is a decrease of 21 owner(s) or 4.41% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GTN.A is 0.11%, a decrease of 40.02%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.42% to 81,182K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Channing Capital Management holds 4,706K shares representing 5.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,504K shares, representing an increase of 4.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GTN.A by 17.64% over the last quarter.

Darsana Capital Partners holds 4,590K shares representing 4.88% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Retirement Systems of Alabama holds 4,127K shares representing 4.39% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Baupost Group holds 3,760K shares representing 4.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,510K shares, representing an increase of 6.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GTN.A by 12.48% over the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 3,063K shares representing 3.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,097K shares, representing an increase of 31.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GTN.A by 11.41% over the last quarter.

Gray Television Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Gray Television, Inc. is an American publicly traded television broadcasting company based in Atlanta, Georgia. Founded in 1946 by James Harrison Gray as Gray Communications Systems, the company owns or operates 180 stations across the United States in 113 markets.

