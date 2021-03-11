Gray Television, Inc. (GTN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 12, 2021

Gray Television, Inc. (GTN) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 12, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.08 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 31, 2021. Shareholders who purchased GTN prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. At the current stock price of $20.28, the dividend yield is 1.58%.

The previous trading day's last sale of GTN was $20.28, representing a -2.27% decrease from the 52 week high of $20.75 and a 137.75% increase over the 52 week low of $8.53.

GTN is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Spotify Technology S.A. (SPOT) and ViacomCBS Inc. (VIAC). GTN's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.74. Zacks Investment Research reports GTN's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -57.63%, compared to an industry average of -.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the GTN Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

