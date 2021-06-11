Gray Television, Inc. (GTN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 14, 2021

Gray Television, Inc. (GTN) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 14, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.08 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 30, 2021. Shareholders who purchased GTN prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. At the current stock price of $22.82, the dividend yield is 1.4%.

The previous trading day's last sale of GTN was $22.82, representing a -4.7% decrease from the 52 week high of $23.94 and a 90.88% increase over the 52 week low of $11.96.

GTN is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Spotify Technology S.A. (SPOT) and Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI). GTN's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.61. Zacks Investment Research reports GTN's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -55.83%, compared to an industry average of 5.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the GTN Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to GTN through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have GTN as a top-10 holding:

First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (GTN).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FYT with an increase of 17.91% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of GTN at 0.76%.

