Gray Television, Inc. (GTN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 14, 2021

Gray Television, Inc. (GTN) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 14, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.08 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 31, 2021. Shareholders who purchased GTN prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that GTN has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $21.97, the dividend yield is 1.46%.

The previous trading day's last sale of GTN was $21.97, representing a -12.96% decrease from the 52 week high of $25.24 and a 34.79% increase over the 52 week low of $16.30.

GTN is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Spotify Technology S.A. (SPOT) and Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI). GTN's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.44. Zacks Investment Research reports GTN's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -64.77%, compared to an industry average of -.5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the gtn Dividend History page.

