Gray Television, Inc. - Class A Shares Close the Day 10.9% Higher - Daily Wrap

Gray Television, Inc. - Class A (GTN.A) shares closed today 10.9% higher than it did at the end of yesterday. The stock is currently up 5.1% year-to-date, up 7.1% over the past 12 months, and up 50.0% over the past five years. Today, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.4%, and the S&P 500 fell 1.2%.

Trading Activity

Shares traded as high as $20.09 and as low as $18.42 this week.

Shares closed 9.4% below its 52-week high and 23.7% above its 52-week low.

Trading volume this week was 61.8% lower than the 10-day average and 55.3% lower than the 30-day average.

Beta, a measure of the stock’s volatility relative to the overall market stands at 0.0.

Technical Indicators

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) on the stock was between 30 and 70.

MACD, a trend-following momentum indicator, indicates a downward trend.

The stock closed below its Bollinger band, indicating it may be oversold.

Market Comparative Performance

The company's share price beats the S&P 500 Index today, lags it on a 1-year basis, and lags it on a 5-year basis

The company's share price beats the Dow Jones Industrial Average today, beats it on a 1-year basis, and lags it on a 5-year basis

The company share price beats the performance of its peers in the Communication Services industry sector today, beats it on a 1-year basis, and beats it on a 5 year basis

Per Group Comparative Performance

The company's stock price performance year-to-date beats the peer average by -172.8%

The company's stock price performance over the past 12 months beats the peer average by 569.6%

