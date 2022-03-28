Gray Television (GTN) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Monday, shares of Gray Television Inc (Symbol: GTN) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $22.17, changing hands as low as $22.09 per share. Gray Television Inc shares are currently trading off about 5.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of GTN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, GTN's low point in its 52 week range is $17.72 per share, with $25.24 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $22.16.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.