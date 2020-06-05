Gray Television (GTN) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Friday, shares of Gray Television Inc (Symbol: GTN) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $16.57, changing hands as high as $17.58 per share. Gray Television Inc shares are currently trading up about 13.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of GTN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, GTN's low point in its 52 week range is $8.53 per share, with $23.07 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $17.48.

