Gray Television (GTN) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Friday, shares of Gray Television Inc (Symbol: GTN) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $10.03, changing hands as high as $10.58 per share. Gray Television Inc shares are currently trading up about 20.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of GTN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, GTN's low point in its 52 week range is $6.50 per share, with $20.83 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $10.50.

