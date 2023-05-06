Gray Television (GTN) Declares $0.08 Dividend

Gray Television said on May 5, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.08 per share ($0.32 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.08 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 14, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 15, 2023 will receive the payment on June 30, 2023.

At the current share price of $7.01 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.56%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.97%, the lowest has been 1.32%, and the highest has been 4.05%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.57 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 4.53 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.08. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 477 funds or institutions reporting positions in Gray Television. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 0.85% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GTN is 0.18%, a decrease of 3.44%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.02% to 80,026K shares. The put/call ratio of GTN is 0.60, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 116.44% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Gray Television is 15.17. The forecasts range from a low of 7.07 to a high of $21.00. The average price target represents an increase of 116.44% from its latest reported closing price of 7.01.

The projected annual revenue for Gray Television is 3,289MM, a decrease of 9.89%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.03.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Darsana Capital Partners holds 4,590K shares representing 4.94% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Channing Capital Management holds 4,504K shares representing 4.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,640K shares, representing an increase of 19.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GTN by 11.08% over the last quarter.

Retirement Systems of Alabama holds 4,127K shares representing 4.44% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Baupost Group holds 3,510K shares representing 3.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,260K shares, representing an increase of 7.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GTN by 20.50% over the last quarter.

Clearbridge Investments holds 3,166K shares representing 3.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,278K shares, representing a decrease of 3.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GTN by 26.09% over the last quarter.

Gray Television Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Gray Television is a television broadcast company headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Gray is the largest owner of top-rated local television stations and digital assets in the United States ("U.S."). Gray currently owns and/or operates television stations and leading digital properties in 94 television markets that collectively reach approximately 24% of U.S. television households. During 2020, Gray's stations were ranked first in 70 markets, and ranked first and/or second in 86 markets, as calculated by Comscore's audience measurement service. Gray also owns video program production, marketing, and digital businesses including Raycom Sports, Tupelo Honey, and RTM Studios, the producer of PowerNation programs and content, and is the majority owner of Swirl Films.

