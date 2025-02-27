GRAY TELEVISION Earnings Results: $GTN Reports Quarterly Earnings

GRAY TELEVISION ($GTN) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported earnings of $1.59 per share, beating estimates of $1.26 by $0.33. The company also reported revenue of $1,045,000,000, missing estimates of $1,048,609,270 by $-3,609,270.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $GTN stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

GRAY TELEVISION Insider Trading Activity

GRAY TELEVISION insiders have traded $GTN stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GTN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

KEVIN PAUL LATEK (EVP Chief L & D Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 155,124 shares for an estimated $677,891 .

. PAUL MCTEAR sold 17,780 shares for an estimated $67,019

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

GRAY TELEVISION Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 102 institutional investors add shares of GRAY TELEVISION stock to their portfolio, and 136 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.