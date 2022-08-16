Gray Television Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for GTN

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Gray Television Inc (Symbol: GTN) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $20.55, changing hands as high as $20.78 per share. Gray Television Inc shares are currently trading up about 4.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of GTN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, GTN's low point in its 52 week range is $16.13 per share, with $25.24 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $20.78.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.