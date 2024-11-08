Gray Media sees FY24 revenue $3.621B-$3.646B, consensus $3.81B

06:15 EST Gray Media (GTN) sees FY24 revenue $3.621B-$3.646B, consensus $3.81B
- Gray Media reports Q3 EPS 86c, consensus 92c
- Gray Media sees Q4 revenue $1.022B-$1.047B, consensus $1.19B
