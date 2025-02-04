Gray Media Renews InvestigateTV+ for Third Season Amid Ratings Growth

Gray Media renews InvestigateTV+ for a third season and InvestigateTV+ Weekend for a fifth season due to rising ratings.

Quiver AI Summary

Gray Media has announced the renewal of its daily news magazine InvestigateTV+ for a third season, following a 5.7% increase in weekly reach among Adults 18+ during the 2024-2025 season compared to the previous year. The company also renewed its weekend edition, InvestigateTV+ Weekend, for its fifth season. Sandy Breland, Gray's COO, highlighted the show's impactful original reporting, which has effectively addressed significant issues, such as the DEA's controversial cash seizure practices and the challenges of the affordable housing crisis. InvestigateTV+ has expanded its presence, now reaching 46% of U.S. households daily and 67% with its weekend show. The program is committed to delivering investigations that resonate with viewers and aim for tangible results, as emphasized by host Tisha Powell and senior VP Lee Zurik. Gray Media operates 113 television markets across the U.S. and is known for its extensive portfolio and digital media services.

Potential Positives

Gray Media's renewal of InvestigateTV+ for a third season indicates strong performance and continued growth, with a reported 5.7% increase in weekly cumulative reach among Adults 18+ during the current season.

The renewal of the weekend edition, InvestigateTV+ Weekend, for a fifth season demonstrates the program's sustained popularity and viewer engagement.

InvestigateTV+ has made significant societal impacts with its investigative reporting, leading to governmental changes and highlighting critical issues such as the affordable housing crisis and public health concerns.

The expansion of InvestigateTV+'s footprint into more non-Gray markets, achieving clearance in 46% of the U.S. for the daily program and 67% for the weekend edition, underscores its growing national reach and influence.

Potential Negatives

Despite the increased ratings, the press release does not disclose the overall viewership numbers, leaving uncertainty about the actual audience size and engagement level.

The focus on investigative journalism may lead to increased scrutiny and potential backlash from individuals or organizations highlighted in their stories.

The expansion into non-Gray markets might indicate a need for growth or diversification due to potential saturation in their existing markets.

FAQ

What is InvestigateTV+?

InvestigateTV+ is a daily, 30-minute news magazine focusing on original reporting and impactful investigations airing on Gray Media.

When will InvestigateTV+ return for its next season?

InvestigateTV+ will return for its third season in 2025 following the successful second season and audience growth.

What were key findings from InvestigateTV+ season two?

Key findings included investigations into DEA cash seizures, military medical errors, and the affordable housing crisis in America.

How is InvestigateTV+ expanding its reach?

InvestigateTV+ has expanded into non-Gray markets, reaching 46% of U.S. daily viewers while its weekend edition covers 67%.

Who are the key people behind InvestigateTV+?

Key figures include Sandy Breland, Lee Zurik, and Tisha Powell, who are dedicated to impactful journalism and community reporting.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$GTN Insider Trading Activity

$GTN insiders have traded $GTN stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GTN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

KEVIN PAUL LATEK (EVP Chief L & D Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 155,124 shares for an estimated $677,891 .

. PAUL MCTEAR sold 17,780 shares for an estimated $67,019

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$GTN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 98 institutional investors add shares of $GTN stock to their portfolio, and 111 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release





ATLANTA, Feb. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Gray Media has renewed its daily, 30-minute news magazine



InvestigateTV+



for a third season. The renewal naturally followed from continued ratings growth for the program in its second season, including weekly cumulative reach with Adults 18+ is up 5.7% in the first 18 weeks of the 2024-2025 season compared to the same period in 2023-2024 according to Nielsen. Gray also renewed the weekend edition of the show,



InvestigateTV+ Weekend,



for 2025-2026, its fifth season.





“



InvestigateTV+



is setting the standard for original reporting that provides real solutions,” Gray’s Chief Operating Officer Sandy Breland said. “The increase in audience shows a true appetite for this type of content, and we are thrilled to be able to continue on this mission.”











InvestigateTV+



stories made significant impact in season two. An exclusive investigation by Chief Investigator Brendan Keefe uncovered the DEA’s practice of search and seizure of cash assets at airports and eventually led the government to end the practice nationwide. Reporter Caresse Jackman revealed doubts that a proposed 10-year deadline to remove every lead pipe in America will be met. Reporter Joce Sterman uncovered mistakes by military doctors and why they are kept hidden from service members and their families. Reporters Kristin Crowley and Heather Graf explored multiple angles of the affordable housing crisis and solutions to make sure everyone has a roof over their head.





“Our investigations get results. The stories we report everyday affect millions of people, and we are excited to keep delivering on that promise,” said Gray’s Senior Vice President of News Strategy and Innovation and



InvestigateTV+



Host Lee Zurik.







InvestigateTV+



airs in all 113 Gray markets. During this season, the show expanded its footprint into more non-Gray markets.



InvestigateTV+



is now cleared in 46% of the U.S daily while



InvestigateTV+ Weekend



is cleared in 67% of the U.S.





“Our team is excited to get to work on another season of award-winning investigations, consumer and health reporting that help viewers in their daily lives, and stories about real people that inspire us all,”



InvestigateTV+



Host and Reporter Tisha Powell said.









About









Gray Media:









Gray Media, Inc. (NYSE: GTN) is a multimedia company headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. The company is the nation’s largest owner of top-rated local television stations and digital assets serving 113 television markets that collectively reach approximately 36 percent of US television households. The portfolio includes 77 markets with the top-rated television station and 100 markets with the first and/or second highest rated television station, as well as the largest Telemundo Affiliate group with 43 markets totaling nearly 1.5 million Hispanic TV Households. The company also owns Gray Digital Media, a full-service digital agency offering national and local clients digital marketing strategies with the most advanced digital products and services. Gray’s additional media properties include video production companies Raycom Sports, Tupelo Media Group, and PowerNation Studios, and studio production facilities Assembly Atlanta and Third Rail Studios. Gray owns a majority interest in Swirl Films. For more information, please visit



www.graymedia.com



.









Gray Contact:











Sandy Breland



, Executive Vice President, Chief Operating Officer, 404-266-8333



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.