Gray Media Receives FCC Waiver to Acquire KXLT-TV in Rochester Market

FCC grants Gray Media a waiver to acquire KXLT-TV in Rochester, allowing duopoly with existing KTTC-TV.

The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) has granted Gray Media a waiver allowing the company to acquire KXLT-TV (FOX) in the Rochester, Minnesota television market, where it already owns KTTC-TV (NBC). This marks the first approval by the FCC for a combination of two top-ranked television stations in the same market in over five years and represents a quick turnaround, as the approval came just two months after Gray requested it. Gray's Chief Legal and Development Officer, Kevin Latek, expressed gratitude for the FCC's consideration and emphasized their commitment to enhancing viewer service through the combined resources of the two stations. Gray Media is the largest owner of top-rated local television stations in the U.S., reaching about 37 percent of television households.

Potential Positives

The FCC granted a waiver allowing Gray Media to acquire KXLT-TV, enabling the company to strengthen its market presence in Rochester, Minnesota.

This marks the first FCC approval for a new combination of two full-power, top-four ranked TV stations in over five years, indicating a significant regulatory endorsement for Gray Media's expansion strategy.

The expedited approval process represents the shortest processing time for a duopoly waiver in FCC history, highlighting the efficiency of Gray Media's application and the growing momentum of its operational strategies.

Gray Media's acquisition will allow for the leveraging of combined resources between KTTC-TV and KXLT-TV to enhance viewer service and attract more advertisers in the Rochester market.

Potential Negatives

Granting of a waiver for local ownership rules may raise concerns regarding media monopolization and reduced competition in the Rochester television market.



The acquisition could face backlash from community members or local stakeholders who are opposed to concentration of media ownership.



As this is the first FCC approval of such a duopoly in over five years, it may indicate a shift in regulatory climate that could affect future acquisitions for the company.

FAQ

What did the FCC approve for Gray Media?

The FCC granted a waiver allowing Gray Media to acquire KXLT-TV in Rochester, Minnesota, where it already owns KTTC-TV.

How long did the FCC take to approve the waiver?

The FCC approved the waiver just two months after Gray Media applied, marking the shortest processing time for a duopoly waiver in history.

What is the significance of this FCC decision?

This is the first FCC approval of a combination of two top-four ranked same-market television stations in over five years.

Who is Gray Media?

Gray Media, Inc. is the largest owner of top-rated local television stations in the U.S., serving 113 television markets.

What are Gray Media's other digital assets?

Gray Media owns Gray Digital Media and various properties including Raycom Sports and PowerNation Studios, providing advanced digital marketing services.

ATLANTA, March 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) today granted a waiver of its local ownership rules to permit Gray Media to acquire KXLT-TV (FOX) in the Rochester, Minnesota, television market, where Gray already owns KTTC-TV (NBC). Today’s action represents the first FCC approval of a new combination of two full-power, top-four ranked, same-market television stations in over five years. Importantly, the FCC’s Media Bureau’s grant and



written decision



come just two months after the parties applied for approval of the transaction, which appears to represent the shortest processing time for a duopoly waiver in Commission history.





“Gray appreciates the FCC Media Bureau’s careful consideration of our waiver request and its recognition of the marketplace in which today’s local television stations compete for viewers and advertisers,” said Kevin Latek, Gray’s Chief Legal and Development Officer. “We look forward to leveraging the combined resources of KTTC-TV and KXLT-TV to improve service for viewers in the Rochester market.”









