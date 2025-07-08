Markets
GTN

Gray Media To Privately Offer $750 Million Of Sr Second Lien Notes

July 08, 2025 — 09:24 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Gray Media, Inc. (GTN) Tuesday said that it intends to privately offer up to $750 million of senior secured second lien notes due 2032.

In connection with the offering, the company expects to increase its borrowings under revolving credit facility by $50 million to $750 million. It also plans to extend maturity date of the facility by 1 year to December 1, 2028.

Gray intends to use proceeds from the offering towards redeeming its 7% senior notes due 2027; to repay debt; and to cover expenses related to the offering.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

GTN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.