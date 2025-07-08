Gray Media To Privately Offer $750 Million Of Sr Second Lien Notes

(RTTNews) - Gray Media, Inc. (GTN) Tuesday said that it intends to privately offer up to $750 million of senior secured second lien notes due 2032.

In connection with the offering, the company expects to increase its borrowings under revolving credit facility by $50 million to $750 million. It also plans to extend maturity date of the facility by 1 year to December 1, 2028.

Gray intends to use proceeds from the offering towards redeeming its 7% senior notes due 2027; to repay debt; and to cover expenses related to the offering.

