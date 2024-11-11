News & Insights

Stocks

Gray Media price target lowered to $8 from $11 at Benchmark

November 11, 2024 — 07:57 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Benchmark lowered the firm’s price target on Gray Media (GTN) to $8 from $11 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares after “a tough Friday” that saw shares plummet more than 25%, and trade down over 30% at one point in the day, after the company posted a “solid” Q3 result, but offered Q4 core and political guidance that came in “well below expectations.” While the firm does not think Gray’s political performance was a result of “some massive share shift away from broadcast,” it says that “unfortunately for Gray” the end result is a significant reduction in EBITDA and free cash flow at a time when delevering remains the highest priority.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on GTN:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

GTN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.