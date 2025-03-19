Gray Media Partners with FanDuel Sports Network to Simulcast Cincinnati Reds Games on WXIX and Regional Stations

Gray Media partners with FanDuel Sports Network to simulcast Cincinnati Reds games on multiple stations across the region.

Quiver AI Summary

Gray Media has partnered with FanDuel Sports Network to simulcast at least ten Cincinnati Reds game telecasts on WXIX (Fox19) and Rock Entertainment Sports Network, as well as other Gray-owned stations in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, and Tennessee. The broadcast schedule includes key matchups starting with the Reds' Opening Day on March 27 against the San Francisco Giants. Jennifer Rieffer, General Manager of WXIX, expressed pride in returning iconic Reds baseball to over-the-air broadcasts for viewers in Cincinnati. FanDuel Sports Network Ohio is noted for offering extensive local sports programming, including coverage of various professional teams. Gray Media, based in Atlanta, owns a significant number of local television stations across the U.S., reaching a large portion of American households.

Potential Positives

Gray Media's partnership with FanDuel Sports Network to simulcast Cincinnati Reds games enhances its programming offerings, attracting a larger audience and increasing viewer engagement.

This collaboration allows Gray Media to strengthen its market presence in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, and Tennessee, potentially boosting local advertising revenue.

The simulcast initiative reintroduces iconic Reds baseball to over-the-air broadcasts, catering to fans' preferences and promoting community connection through sports.

Potential Negatives

Partnership with FanDuel may reflect a shift towards reliance on streaming and digital platforms, potentially indicating a decline in traditional broadcast viewership.



Details on the terms of the partnership, including financial implications for Gray Media, are not disclosed, raising concerns about the impact on profitability.



The announcement does not detail how this partnership will affect competition with other networks, potentially implying challenges in maintaining their market position.

FAQ

What is the new partnership announced by Gray Media?

Gray Media has partnered with FanDuel Sports Network to simulcast Cincinnati Reds games on multiple television stations.

How many Reds games will be simulcast?

At least ten Cincinnati Reds games will be simulcast on WXIX and other Gray-owned stations.

Where can viewers watch the Reds games?

The games will be available on WXIX (Fox19), Rock Entertainment Sports Network, and Gray's other affiliated stations in surrounding states.

When is the Cincinnati Reds Opening Day?

The Cincinnati Reds Opening Day is on Thursday, March 27, 2025, against the San Francisco Giants.

Which other teams does FanDuel Sports Network Ohio cover?

FanDuel Sports Network Ohio is also the home for the Columbus Blue Jackets and Cleveland Cavaliers.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$GTN Insider Trading Activity

$GTN insiders have traded $GTN stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GTN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

KEVIN PAUL LATEK (EVP Chief L & D Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 155,124 shares for an estimated $677,891 .

. PAUL MCTEAR sold 17,780 shares for an estimated $67,019

RICHARD LEE BOGER sold 16,000 shares for an estimated $61,552

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$GTN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 102 institutional investors add shares of $GTN stock to their portfolio, and 136 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$GTN Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $GTN in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Loop Capital Markets issued a "Buy" rating on 11/11/2024

Benchmark issued a "Buy" rating on 10/14/2024

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $GTN, check out Quiver Quantitative's $GTN forecast page.

Full Release





CINCINNATI, March 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Gray Media announces a partnership with FanDuel Sports network that will simulcast at least ten of the network’s Cincinnati Reds game telecasts on WXIX (Fox19) and Rock Entertainment Sports Network in Cincinnati and on Gray-owned or syndicated third-party television stations in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, and Tennessee.





The broadcast schedule is as follows:







Reds Opening Day on Thursday 3/27 vs San Francisco Giants at 4 p.m. ET



Reds Opening Day on Thursday 3/27 vs San Francisco Giants at 4 p.m. ET



Tuesday 4/29 vs St. Louis Cardinals at 6:30 p.m. ET



Tuesday 4/29 vs St. Louis Cardinals at 6:30 p.m. ET



Tuesday 5/6 vs Atlanta Braves at 7 p.m. ET



Tuesday 5/6 vs Atlanta Braves at 7 p.m. ET



Tuesday 6/3 vs Milwaukee Brewers at 7 p.m. ET



Tuesday 6/3 vs Milwaukee Brewers at 7 p.m. ET



Tuesday 6/17 vs Minnesota Twins at 7 p.m. ET



Tuesday 6/17 vs Minnesota Twins at 7 p.m. ET



Tuesday 6/24 vs New York Yankees at 7 p.m. ET



Tuesday 6/24 vs New York Yankees at 7 p.m. ET



Tuesday 7/8 vs Miami Marlins at 7 p.m. ET



Tuesday 7/8 vs Miami Marlins at 7 p.m. ET



Tuesday 7/29 vs Los Angeles Dodgers at 7 p.m. ET



Tuesday 7/29 vs Los Angeles Dodgers at 7 p.m. ET



Tuesday 8/12 vs Philadelphia Phillies at 6:30 p.m. ET



Tuesday 8/12 vs Philadelphia Phillies at 6:30 p.m. ET



Tuesday 9/23 vs Pittsburgh Pirates at 6:30 p.m. ET







“Fox19 and Rock Entertainment Sports Network are proud to serve our viewers in Cincinnati and across the region by bringing iconic Reds baseball back to free, over-the-air broadcasts,” said Jennifer Rieffer, General Manager of WXIX. “There’s nothing quite like Reds baseball on broadcast television.”





Gray’s market-leading television stations in Charleston-Huntington, Lexington, Louisville, and Nashville also plan to air the package, with additional markets to be added soon.





Check local listings for more information.





FanDuel Sports Network Ohio is the TV and streaming home for the Cincinnati Reds, Columbus Blue Jackets and Cleveland Cavaliers. FanDuel Sports Network Ohio presents more live, local sports programming than any other network or broadcast system in the market. FanDuel Sports Network Ohio is part of Main Street Sports Group’s 15 owned and operated regional sports networks (RSNs), including FanDuel Sports Network Detroit, FanDuel Sports Network Florida, FanDuel Sports Network Kansas City, FanDuel Sports Network Indiana, FanDuel Sports Network Midwest, FanDuel Sports Network North, FanDuel Sports Network Oklahoma, FanDuel Sports Network SoCal, FanDuel Sports Network South, FanDuel Sports Network Southeast, FanDuel Sports Network Southwest, FanDuel Sports Network Sun, FanDuel Sports Network West, and FanDuel Sports Network Wisconsin. The RSNs serve as the TV home to 30 MLB, NHL and NBA teams based in the United States, producing over 3,000 live local professional telecasts each year in addition to a wide variety of locally produced sports events and programs. For more information and content, visit www.fanduelsportsnetwork.com.









About Gray Media









Gray Media (NYSE: GTN) is a multimedia company headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. The company is the nation’s largest owner of top-rated local television stations and digital assets serving 113 television markets that collectively reach approximately 37 percent of US television households. The portfolio includes 78 markets with the top-rated television station and 99 markets with the first and/or second highest rated television station during 2024, as well as the largest Telemundo Affiliate group with 44 markets. The company also owns Gray Digital Media, a full-service digital agency offering national and local clients digital marketing strategies with the most advanced digital products and services. Gray’s additional media properties include video production companies Raycom Sports, Tupelo Media Group, and PowerNation Studios, and studio production facilities Assembly Atlanta and Third Rail Studios. For more information, please visit



www.graymedia.com



.









Gray Contact:











Jennifer Rieffer,



WXIX General Manager, 513-560-4654







###





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.