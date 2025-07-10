Gray Media Partners with Carolina Panthers to Broadcast Preseason Games in Spanish

Gray Media partners with the Carolina Panthers to broadcast preseason games live in Spanish on Telemundo affiliates in the Carolinas.

Quiver AI Summary

Gray Media and the Carolina Panthers have announced a groundbreaking partnership to provide live Spanish-language broadcasts of all three Panthers preseason games for the first time, starting in August 2025. Spanish-speaking fans in the Carolinas will be able to watch the games on six Gray Telemundo affiliate stations across South Carolina and Eastern North Carolina. The broadcasts will feature experienced sportscasters Carlos Ramirez and Ariana Figueroa. This initiative is part of a broader commitment to inclusivity and community engagement, as highlighted by both Gray Telemundo and Panthers officials. The partnership follows a previous collaboration between FOX Carolina and the Panthers, marking a significant step in making NFL content more accessible to Latino audiences in the region.

Potential Positives

Gray Media's partnership with the Carolina Panthers allows them to broadcast preseason games in Spanish, enhancing their reach to Spanish-speaking audiences in South Carolina and Eastern North Carolina.

This initiative creates inclusive viewing experiences, strengthening community ties and resonating with Latino fans in the region.

The partnership is a first of its kind, showcasing Gray Media’s commitment to expanding diverse content offerings in local markets.

The involvement of experienced sportscasters for the Spanish broadcasts elevates the quality of programming, attracting more viewers and enhancing engagement.

Potential Negatives

While expanding accessibility for Spanish-speaking fans, the press release may highlight a previous lack of coverage for this demographic, indicating potential past shortcomings in audience engagement.

The focus on a partnership with a specific affiliate may raise concerns about the company's ability to provide inclusive experiences across a broader range of communities.

Potential risks are present if the partnership does not meet audience expectations, which could lead to negative feedback regarding both the Panthers and Gray Media's commitment to diversity.

FAQ

What is the new partnership announced between Gray Media and the Carolina Panthers?

The partnership will bring live Spanish broadcasts of all three Panthers preseason games to Gray's Telemundo audience across the Carolinas.

When will the Panthers preseason games be aired in Spanish?

Spanish broadcasting of the Panthers preseason games will begin in August 2025, featuring three games throughout the month.

Who are the announcers for the Spanish-language broadcasts?

Carlos Ramirez will serve as the play-by-play announcer, while Ariana Figueroa will provide color commentary for the games.

Which Telemundo affiliates will broadcast the Panthers games?

Games will be aired on six Telemundo affiliate stations across South Carolina and Eastern North Carolina, including WDKT and WTES.

Why is this partnership significant for the community?

This partnership aims to create inclusive experiences for Spanish-speaking viewers, strengthening the connection with Latino fans in the Carolinas.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$GTN Insider Trading Activity

$GTN insiders have traded $GTN stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GTN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

RICHARD LEE BOGER sold 16,000 shares for an estimated $61,552

JEFFREY R GIGNAC (Executive Vice President, CFO) purchased 12,500 shares for an estimated $46,000

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$GTN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 106 institutional investors add shares of $GTN stock to their portfolio, and 97 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$GTN Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $GTN in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Benchmark issued a "Buy" rating on 05/06/2025

Guggenheim issued a "Buy" rating on 03/10/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $GTN, check out Quiver Quantitative's $GTN forecast page.

$GTN Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $GTN recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $GTN in the last 6 months, with a median target of $7.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Steven Cahall from Wells Fargo set a target price of $4.5 on 05/12/2025

on 05/12/2025 Daniel Kurnos from Benchmark set a target price of $7.0 on 05/06/2025

on 05/06/2025 Curry Baker from Guggenheim set a target price of $7.0 on 03/10/2025

Full Release



ATLANTA, July 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gray Media and the NFL’s Carolina Panthers are proud to announce a first---a new partnership that will bring all three Panthers preseason games live in Spanish to Gray’s Telemundo audience across the Carolinas.





Starting this August, Spanish-speaking fans will be able to catch every Panthers preseason game on six Gray Telemundo affiliate stations in South Carolina and Eastern North Carolina.











Telemundo stations airing Panthers preseason games include:











WDKT



– Greenville, SC / Spartanburg, SC / Asheville, NC / Anderson, SC



– Greenville, SC / Spartanburg, SC / Asheville, NC / Anderson, SC





WTES



– Columbia, SC



– Columbia, SC





WZCH



– Charleston, SC



– Charleston, SC





WXIV



– Myrtle Beach, SC



– Myrtle Beach, SC





WTWL



– Wilmington, NC



– Wilmington, NC





WTGC



– Greenville / New Bern, NC









2025 Panthers Preseason Schedule on Telemundo:











Friday, August 8



– vs. Cleveland Browns | 7:00 PM | Bank of America Stadium



– vs. Cleveland Browns | 7:00 PM | Bank of America Stadium





Saturday, August 16



– at Houston Texans | 1:00 PM



– at Houston Texans | 1:00 PM





Thursday, August 21



– vs. Pittsburgh Steelers | 7:00 PM | Charlotte, NC















The Spanish-language broadcasts will feature sportscasters Carlos Ramirez as the play-by-play announcer and Ariana Figueroa providing color commentary. Ramirez brings over a decade of experience, having called NFL games — including the Super Bowl — for Telemundo Network, NFL Network, and ESPN. Figueroa is also a seasoned NFL broadcaster, known for her dynamic sideline reporting, in-depth studio analysis, and Super Bowl coverage across major sports networks.





“This partnership with the Carolina Panthers marks an exciting milestone for our Telemundo affiliates and the communities we proudly serve across the Carolinas,” said Susan Sim Oh, Senior Vice President of Strategy and Operations, Gray Telemundo Affiliate Station Group. “This is about more than football — it’s about building inclusive experiences that resonate with our Spanish-speaking viewers. We’re especially proud that FOX Carolina (WHNS) helped lead the way in forging this first-of-its-kind partnership, bringing Panthers football to even more households in a way that honors culture, language, and community.”









“This partnership with Telemundo is an exciting opportunity to bring Panthers football to even more households across the Carolinas,” said Kristi Coleman, chief executive officer of Tepper Sports & Entertainment and Carolina Panthers team president. “As the region continues to grow, we’re proud to strengthen our connection with Latino fans by making our preseason broadcasts more accessible than ever before.”









The Spanish-language broadcasts of the Panthers preseason games are an extension of the historic partnership between FOX Carolina (WHNS) and Carolina Panthers announced in April of 2025.









WHNS FOX Carolina and WDKT Telemundo South Carolina General Manager, Bryce Caldwell adds “The Carolina Panthers are a tremendous partner, and we couldn’t be more excited about this expansion of offerings to our Spanish speaking audiences!”









About Gray Media:













Gray Media, Inc. (NYSE: GTN) is a multimedia company headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. The company is the nation’s largest owner of top-rated local television stations and digital assets serving 113 television markets that collectively reach approximately 37 percent of US television households. The portfolio includes 78 markets with the top-rated television station and 99 markets with the first and/or second highest rated television station during 2024, as well as the largest Telemundo Affiliate group with 44 markets. The company also owns Gray Digital Media, a full-service digital agency offering national and local clients digital marketing strategies with the most advanced digital products and services. Gray’s additional media properties include video production companies Raycom Sports, Tupelo Media Group, and PowerNation Studios, and studio production facilities Assembly Atlanta and Third Rail Studios. For more information, please visit



www.graymedia.com



.













About Tepper Sports & Entertainment:













Tepper Sports & Entertainment (TSE) owns and operates the Carolina Panthers of the National Football League (NFL), Major League Soccer’s (MLS) Charlotte Football Club, and Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C. TSE is committed to making the greater Charlotte metro area the premier year-round destination for sports and entertainment in the Carolinas. From hosting around 12 football-focused events annually, Bank of America Stadium now boasts around 40 annual ticketed events. The diverse array of events attracts audiences spanning NFL, NCAA, high school football, MLS, international soccer, and blockbuster concerts. Beyond sports and entertainment, the venue accommodates hundreds of corporate and community events throughout the year and has served as a mass vaccination site in 2020, as well as an early voting site in the 2020, 2022 and 2024 elections.

















Contacts:









Gray Media:



Bryce.Caldwell@GrayMedia.com











Carolina Panthers:



teppersports@berkcommunications.com







# # #



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.