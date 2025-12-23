Gray Media, NBC Extend Affiliation Agreements Across 54 U.S. Markets

(RTTNews) - Gray Media, Inc. (GTN) and NBC on Tuesday announced a multi-year agreement extending and renewing station affiliation deals across all 54 U.S. markets where Gray owns and operates NBC-affiliated television stations.

The agreement covers more than 14 million homes, or nearly 11% of U.S. TV households, including markets such as Nashville, Louisville, Memphis and Richmond. It provides full carriage of NBC's broadcast network, including TODAY, NBC Nightly News, Sunday Night Football, the NBA, the Olympics and Paralympics, the One Chicago franchise, The Voice and The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

NBC is currently the top-rated network across all programming and key demographics in the 2025-26 television season.

On Monday, Gray Media shares closed at $4.88, down 4.31%.

