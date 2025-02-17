Is Gray Media Inc. (GTN) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

One stock to keep an eye on is Gray Media Inc. (GTN). GTN is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and an A for Value. The stock is trading with P/E ratio of 28.08 right now. For comparison, its industry sports an average P/E of 30.07. GTN's Forward P/E has been as high as 54.90 and as low as -64.84, with a median of 2.29, all within the past year.

Value investors also use the P/S ratio. The P/S ratio is is calculated as price divided by sales. This is a prefered metric because revenue can't really be manipulated, so sales are often a truer performance indicator. GTN has a P/S ratio of 0.11. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 0.3.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that Gray Media Inc. Is likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, GTN feels like a great value stock at the moment.

