Gray Media, Inc. Completes $900 Million Offering of Senior Secured Second Lien Notes

Gray Media completed a $900 million offering of senior secured notes to refinance existing debt and cover expenses.

Gray Media, Inc. has successfully completed an offering of $900 million in 9.625% senior secured second lien notes due 2032, issued at par. The proceeds will be used to redeem existing senior notes due 2027, repay part of a term loan due in 2029, and cover associated fees and expenses. Specifically, Gray repaid $402.5 million of the term loan, leaving a balance of $90 million. The notes, which will accrue interest from July 18, 2025, are set to mature on July 15, 2032, and are secured by existing and future subsidiaries of Gray. They are offered exclusively to qualified institutional buyers and are not registered under U.S. securities laws. The release includes forward-looking statements regarding future events and potential risks, with a reminder that certain factors could impact the outcomes discussed.

Potential Positives

Gray Media successfully completed a $900 million offering of senior secured second lien notes, indicating strong market interest and confidence in the company's financial position.

The issuance of the Notes will allow Gray to reduce its debt burden by redeeming existing senior notes and repaying a significant portion of its term loan, improving its overall financial stability.

The interest on the newly issued Notes is set at 9.625%, which reflects a premium for the risk taken by investors but also suggests favorable terms for Gray given the current market environment.

By repaying $402.5 million of its Term Loan F, Gray has significantly reduced its outstanding debt obligations, enhancing its financial flexibility going forward.

Potential Negatives

The issuance of $900 million in senior secured second lien notes indicates a significant level of indebtedness, which could raise concerns about the company's financial stability and leverage.

The fact that the new Notes are issued to refinance existing debt may suggest the company is facing challenges in its current financial situation, necessitating a reliance on additional borrowing.

The Notes and related guarantees not being registered under the Securities Act could limit the company's ability to attract a broader pool of investors or create liquidity issues in the future.

FAQ

What are the terms of Gray's recent note offering?

Gray issued $900 million of 9.625% senior secured second lien notes due 2032, maturing on July 15, 2032.

How will Gray use the proceeds from the notes?

The proceeds will redeem existing senior notes, repay a portion of Term Loan F, and cover offering fees and expenses.

When will interest on the notes be paid?

Interest on the notes will accrue from July 18, 2025, and be payable semiannually on January 15 and July 15 each year.

Who are the eligible buyers for these notes?

The notes were offered to qualified institutional buyers under Rule 144A and to foreign persons under Regulation S.

What risks accompany Gray's forward-looking statements?

Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from expectations.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes.

Full Release





ATLANTA, July 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gray Media, Inc. (“Gray”) (NYSE: GTN)



announced today that it has completed its previously announced offering of $900 million aggregate principal amount of 9.625% senior secured second lien notes due 2032 (the “Notes”). The Notes were issued at par.





The net proceeds from the Notes are being used, together with borrowings under its revolving credit facility, to (i) redeem all of Gray’s outstanding 7.000% senior notes due 2027, (ii) repay a portion of Gray’s term loan F due June 4, 2029 (the “Term Loan F”), and (iii) pay fees and expenses in connection with the offering. The Company repaid $402.5 million of the Term Loan F with the net proceeds from the Notes, leaving an outstanding Term Loan F balance of $90 million.





The Notes are guaranteed, jointly and severally, on a senior secured second lien basis, by each existing and future restricted subsidiary of Gray that guarantees Gray’s existing senior credit facility.





Interest on the Notes accrues from July 18, 2025 and is payable semiannually, on January 15 and July 15 of each year, commencing January 15, 2026. The Notes mature on July 15, 2032.





The Notes and related guarantees have not been, and will not be, registered under the Securities Act of 1933 or the securities laws of any other jurisdiction and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption therefrom. The Notes were offered only to persons reasonably believed to be qualified institutional buyers under Rule 144A and to persons outside the United States under Regulation S.









Forward-Looking Statements:









This press release contains certain forward-looking statements that are based largely on Gray’s current expectations and reflect various estimates and assumptions by Gray. These statements are statements other than those of historical fact and may be identified by words such as “estimates,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “will,” “implied,” “intend,” “assume” and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks, trends and uncertainties that could cause actual results and achievements to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statements. Such risks, trends and uncertainties, which in some instances are beyond Gray’s control, include Gray’s ability to consummate the senior credit facility refinancing; the intended use of proceeds of the offering and the senior credit facility refinancing; and other future events. Gray is subject to additional risks and uncertainties described in Gray’s quarterly and annual reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time, including in the “Risk Factors,” and management’s discussion and analysis of financial condition and results of operations sections contained therein, which reports are made publicly available via its website, www.graymedia.com. Any forward-looking statements in this communication should be evaluated in light of these important risk factors. This press release reflects management’s views as of the date hereof. Except to the extent required by applicable law, Gray undertakes no obligation to update or revise any information contained in this communication beyond the date hereof, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.









Gray Contacts:











Jeffrey R. Gignac



, Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer, 404-504-9828







Kevin P. Latek



, Executive Vice President, Chief Legal and Development Officer, 404-266-8333





