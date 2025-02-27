Gray Media, Inc. Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.08 per Share

Gray Media's Board has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.08 per share, payable March 31, 2025.

Gray Media, Inc. announced a quarterly cash dividend of $0.08 per share for its common and Class A common stock, which will be payable on March 31, 2025, to shareholders recorded as of March 14, 2025. Headquartered in Atlanta, Gray is the largest owner of local television stations in the U.S., reaching about 37% of TV households and possessing significant digital assets. The company also operates Gray Digital Media, several production companies, and studio facilities. The press release includes forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, reminding stakeholders to consider these factors when evaluating the company's future performance.

Gray Media has announced a quarterly cash dividend of $0.08 per share, indicating a positive commitment to returning value to shareholders.

The dividend is payable on March 31, 2025, which provides shareholders with a clear timeline for dividend receipt.

Gray Media operates the nation's largest portfolio of top-rated local television stations, enhancing its competitive position in the media market.

The company also has a significant presence in digital media through Gray Digital Media, suggesting a diversified revenue stream and adaptability in a changing media landscape.

The announcement of a relatively low quarterly cash dividend of $0.08 per share may indicate limited financial flexibility and could lead to shareholder dissatisfaction.

The inclusion of risks related to the future payment of dividends in the forward-looking statements raises concerns about the company's financial stability.

References to potential uncertainties and risks in achieving statements in the press release could erode investor confidence.

announced today that its Board of Directors has authorized a quarterly cash dividend of $0.08 per share of its common stock and Class A common stock. The dividend is payable on March 31, 2025, to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 14, 2025.







We are a multimedia company headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. We are the nation’s largest owner of top-rated local television stations and digital assets serving 113 television markets that collectively reach approximately 37 percent of US television households. The portfolio includes 78 markets with the top-rated television station and 99 markets with the first and/or second highest rated television station, as well as the largest Telemundo Affiliate group with 44 markets. We also own Gray Digital Media, a full-service digital agency offering national and local clients digital marketing strategies with the most advanced digital products and services. Our additional media properties include video production companies Raycom Sports, Tupelo Media Group, and PowerNation Studios, and studio production facilities Assembly Atlanta and Third Rail Studios. For more information, please visit



www.graymedia.com



.







This press release contains certain forward-looking statements that are based largely on Gray’s current expectations and reflect various estimates and assumptions by Gray. These statements are statements other than those of historical fact and may be identified by words such as “estimates”, “expect,” “anticipate,” “will,” “implied,” “assume” and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks, trends and uncertainties that could cause actual results and achievements to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statements. Such risks, trends and uncertainties, which in some instances are beyond Gray’s control include Gray’s inability to provide expected future payment of dividends, and other future events. Gray is subject to additional risks and uncertainties described in Gray’s quarterly and annual reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time, including in the “Risk Factors,” and management’s discussion and analysis of financial condition and results of operations sections contained therein, which reports are made publicly available via its website,



www.graymedia.com



. Any forward-looking statements in this communication should be evaluated in light of these important risk factors. This press release reflects management’s views as of the date hereof. Except to the extent required by applicable law, Gray undertakes no obligation to update or revise any information contained in this communication beyond the date hereof, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.









Jeffrey R. Gignac, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, (404) 504-9828





Kevin P. Latek, Executive Vice President, Chief Legal and Development Officer, (404) 266-8333



