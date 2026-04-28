Gray Media (GTN.A) Price Target Decreased by 12.19% to 13.49

The average one-year price target for Gray Media (NYSE:GTN.A) has been revised to $13.49 / share. This is a decrease of 12.19% from the prior estimate of $15.37 dated April 14, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $7.32 to a high of $22.83 / share. The average price target represents an increase of ∞% from the latest reported closing price of $0.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 18 funds or institutions reporting positions in Gray Media. This is an increase of 16 owner(s) or 800.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GTN.A is 0.04%, an increase of 87,901.05%.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Teton Advisors holds 87K shares representing 0.88% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al holds 85K shares representing 0.86% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 85K shares , representing a decrease of 0.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GTN.A by 22.41% over the last quarter.

Gabelli Funds holds 72K shares representing 0.73% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 34K shares representing 0.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 22K shares , representing an increase of 35.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GTN.A by 1.56% over the last quarter.

Hancock Whitney holds 16K shares representing 0.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 18K shares , representing a decrease of 10.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GTN.A by 2.51% over the last quarter.

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