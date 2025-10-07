Gray Media (GTN) Suffers a Larger Drop Than the General Market: Key Insights

In the latest close session, Gray Media (GTN) was down 1.77% at $5.55. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.38%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.2%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.67%.

The broadcast television company's stock has dropped by 9.02% in the past month, falling short of the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 2.35% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.06%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Gray Media in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on November 7, 2025. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at -$0.41, signifying a 147.67% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $747 million, down 21.37% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$1.4 per share and revenue of $3.11 billion, which would represent changes of -141.67% and -14.63%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Gray Media. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the business performance and profit potential.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Gray Media presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Broadcast Radio and Television industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 152, which puts it in the bottom 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow GTN in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

