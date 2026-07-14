Gray Media (GTN) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Gray Media (GTN) ended the recent trading session at $3.81, demonstrating a -2.31% change from the preceding day's closing price. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.38% gain on the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.02%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.9%.

Coming into today, shares of the broadcast television company had gained 2.63% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Discretionary sector lost 0.81%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.27%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Gray Media in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on August 7, 2026. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at -$0.08, signifying a 80.95% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $788 million, up 2.07% from the year-ago period.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $1.8 per share and a revenue of $3.45 billion, indicating changes of +263.64% and +11.6%, respectively, from the former year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Gray Media. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the business performance and profit potential.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. As of now, Gray Media holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Gray Media is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 2.17. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 13.12.

The Broadcast Radio and Television industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 80, this industry ranks in the top 33% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

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Gray Media Inc. (GTN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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