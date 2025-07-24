Gray Media (GTN) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: Here's Why

In the latest trading session, Gray Media (GTN) closed at $5.14, marking a -3.2% move from the previous day. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.07%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.7%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.18%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the broadcast television company had gained 17.48% outpaced the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 4.6% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.71%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Gray Media in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on August 8, 2025. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of -$0.34, marking a 477.78% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of -$0.72 per share and a revenue of $3.15 billion, indicating changes of -121.43% and -13.67%, respectively, from the former year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Gray Media. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. Gray Media is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Broadcast Radio and Television industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 170, which puts it in the bottom 32% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.5% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Gray Media Inc. (GTN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.